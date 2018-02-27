Trump Picks Ex-Campaign Digital Director as 2020 Campaign Manager - Reports

Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant, and partner of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner ran the Trump campaign's digital operations in 2016, which included modern social media targeting. He previously worked for the Trump Organization.

"Today, President Trump announced the appointment of Brad Parscale as the Campaign Manager for his re-election committee as the advanced planning for the 2020 race begins," the press release said.

© AFP 2018/ Brendan Smialowski Ex-Trump Aide Gates Charged With Conspiracy Against US Amid Russian Probe

According to the Drudge Report, the decision comes as Trump seems to get an early start on preparing his 2020 re-election bid, eight months before November congressional elections that will define whether his Republican Party will hold on to control of the US Congress.

Jared Kushner also praised Parscale in a statement.

"Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run. His leadership and expertise will be help build a best-in-class campaign," Kushner said.

Plucked from obscurity, Brad @Parscale went from running a sleepy marketing firm in TX to Trump campaign digital guru. After cracking FB ads (to Zuckerberg & Silicon Valley elites' chagrin), Parscale faces his biggest test yet as Trump’s 2020 campaign manager. The American Dream! pic.twitter.com/s1gZFzTLol — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) February 27, 2018

​READ MORE: Trump Speech to Conservatives Compares Immigrants to Poisonous Snakes

Trump, 71, had already indicated plans to run for re-election, filing a letter of intent with the Federal Election Commission on January 20, 2017, the day he took office. He frequently relives his improbable 2016 victory in speeches and interviews.

Parscale, based in San Antonio, Texas, was the Trump campaign's digital director in 2016. In an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" last year, Parscale described how a team that increased to 100 people created 50,000 to 60,000 ads on Facebook daily to reach different layers of Trump supporters to maximize support and online donations.