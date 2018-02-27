Register
23:14 GMT +327 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brad Parscale, who was the President elect Donald Trump's campaign digital director arrives at Trump Tower in New York. (File)

    Trump Picks Ex-Campaign Digital Director as 2020 Campaign Manager - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    Parscale, an Austin-based digital consultant, and partner of Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner ran the Trump campaign's digital operations in 2016, which included modern social media targeting. He previously worked for the Trump Organization.

    "Today, President Trump announced the appointment of Brad Parscale as the Campaign Manager for his re-election committee as the advanced planning for the 2020 race begins," the press release said.

    Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates leaves Federal Court on December 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. In October, Trump's one-time campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were arrested on money laundering and tax-related charges
    © AFP 2018/ Brendan Smialowski
    Ex-Trump Aide Gates Charged With Conspiracy Against US Amid Russian Probe
    According to the Drudge Report, the decision comes as Trump seems to get an early start on preparing his 2020 re-election bid, eight months before November congressional elections that will define whether his Republican Party will hold on to control of the US Congress.

    Jared Kushner also praised Parscale in a statement.

    "Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run. His leadership and expertise will be help build a best-in-class campaign," Kushner said. 

    READ MORE: Trump Speech to Conservatives Compares Immigrants to Poisonous Snakes

    Trump, 71, had already indicated plans to run for re-election, filing a letter of intent with the Federal Election Commission on January 20, 2017, the day he took office. He frequently relives his improbable 2016 victory in speeches and interviews.

    Parscale, based in San Antonio, Texas, was the Trump campaign's digital director in 2016. In an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes" last year, Parscale described how a team that increased to 100 people created 50,000 to 60,000 ads on Facebook daily to reach different layers of Trump supporters to maximize support and online donations.

    Related:

    North Korea ‘Willing’ to Talk to Washington, But Trump is Trepidatious
    Trump Mocked for Saying He’d ‘Run In’ to School Shooting Unarmed (VIDEO)
    New Trump Nuclear Weapons Policies Not Offensive in Nature - Pentagon Official
    Trump on Talks With North Korea: 'We'll See What Happens'
    In Duterte's Footsteps: Trump Allegedly Wants Death Penalty for Drug Traffickers
    Tags:
    re-election, election campaign, aide, US Congress, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ice on the Moskva River under the Zhivopisny bridge.
    Moscow Transforms Into Ice Kingdom
    Donald the Dodger
    Donald the Dodger
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok