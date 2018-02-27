New York to Test New Bomb Detection Technology at Penn Station

"At long last and at not a moment too soon, the TSA has agreed to bring this new, potentially life-saving technology to New York City and Penn Station for testing, and so we thank the TSA for heeding the call," Schumer said on Monday.
The measure comes after a Bangladesh native Akayed Ullah brought a home-made explosive device to a subway tunnel in New York last year. The failed bombing attempt left the perpetrator seriously injured.
Schumer said that the TSA already has technology to detect suicide vests, but it has not been officially tested in New York City.
