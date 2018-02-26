US Supreme Court Rejects Case on Ending ‘Dreamers’ Immigrants Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Supreme Court on Monday denied hearing a case from the Trump administration that sought to end protections for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children also known as "Dreamers," court documents said on Monday.

"The petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is denied without prejudice. It is assumed that the Court of Appeals will proceed expeditiously to decide this case," the document said.

The Trump administration is appealing a lower court decision that blocks them from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The DACA program was established by former President Barack Obama by an executive order in 2012 and granted temporary residency and work privileges to the "Dreamers."

On September 5, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA’s termination with a six-month delay to allow the authorities to close pending applications and renewals, and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation to make DACA permanent.