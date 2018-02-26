US Supreme Court Rejects Case on Ending ‘Dreamers’ Immigrants Program

"The petition for a writ of certiorari before judgment is denied without prejudice. It is assumed that the Court of Appeals will proceed expeditiously to decide this case," the document said.
The Trump administration is appealing a lower court decision that blocks them from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
On September 5, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DACA’s termination with a six-month delay to allow the authorities to close pending applications and renewals, and give the US Congress a chance to pass legislation to make DACA permanent.
