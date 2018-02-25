Register
03:29 GMT +325 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

    White House Slams Democrats’ Memo on Russia Probe as 'Politically Driven'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    102

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House criticized on Saturday the memorandum by Democrats on the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee regarding the Russia investigation, noting that the document was “politically driven” and failed to answer “serious concerns” related to surveillance of a former Trump campaign official.

    The Democrats’ memorandum was released on Saturday as a response to the memorandum on surveillance abuses released by the Republicans in early February.

    “This politically driven document fails to answer serious concerns raised by the Majority’s memorandum about the use of partisan opposition research from one candidate, loaded with uncorroborated allegations, as a basis to ask a court to approve surveillance of a former associate of another candidate, at the height of a presidential campaign,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

    The spokeswoman stressed that even though the Democrats’ memo was attempting to undercut US President Donald Trump politically, the president had allowed its release “in the interest of transparency.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Win McNamee/Pool
    Trump: Democratic Memo on Russia 'Very Political & Long', Must be 'Heavily Redacted'
    “As the President has long stated, neither he nor his campaign even colluded with a foreign power during the 2016 election, and nothing in today’s memo counters that fact,” Sanders noted.

    Earlier in February, Trump allowed the release of a four-page memo prepared by Republicans on the Intelligence Committee. The Republican Party's memo alleged that the Justice Department abused surveillance powers when monitoring Trump's campaign during the 2016 election, in particular when seeking court permission to electronically intercept conversations of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page over his alleged ties with Russia. The memo also accused FBI investigators of political bias against Trump. The FBI objected to its publication.

    Trump later refused to release the memo prepared by the Democrats on the Intelligence Committee which served to rebut allegations against the Justice Department, claiming that the document contained sensitive information that should remain classified, and instructed Democrats to work with the FBI to prepare a version that could be made public.

    Spying on US citizens is illegal unless authorized by a secret court, which was established under the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

    Related:

    Trump Signs Memo Establishing National Vetting Center to Identify Terrorists
    'Memo Mania' — Does Rep. Nunes FISA Memo Exonerate President Trump?
    US Senator Urges Trump to Publish Democrats' FBI Memo
    'An American Disgrace': Trump Speaks About Russian Probe, Nunes Memo
    Tags:
    Democrats, GOP, White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Best from Underwater Photographer of the Year 2018
    The Best From 2018's Underwater Photographer of the Year
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok