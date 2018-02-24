Register
24 February 2018
    People stop at the Facebook booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2018

    Facebook Targeted for Presenting VR Shooter in Wake of Deadly Florida Spree

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    0 10

    Social networking giant Facebook is facing a wave of criticism after presenting a demo version of its virtual reality shooting game at a conservative conference in the US mere days after a deadly killing spree struck a Florida school.

    Facebook has once again attracted scrutiny after making an appearance at, and evidently sponsoring, the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland, which was attended by representatives of the National Rifle Association and US President Donald Trump himself.

    This year, however, the company booth at the conference also featured, among other products, a demo version of Facebook’s latest Oculus shooting game – a fact that did not sit well with many, considering that the event is taking place only about a week after a shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida claimed 17 lives.

    ​In light of this development, Facebook quickly removed the game from its booth while Hugo Barra, the company Vice President for VR, apologized for not doing it sooner, arguing that Facebook demos come with “a standard set of content” and that some of these action games do contain violence.

    ​A considerable number of people, however, were not pleased by this occurrence and took to social media to express their emotions.

