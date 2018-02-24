Mass Shooting Survivor Says CNN Censored, Rewrote Questions for Town Hall

CNN’s Town Hall on Wednesday titled, “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action,” got 2.9 million viewers to tune in and watch students who were present at the shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week ask politicians questions on gun reform. But, as one student says, the event wasn’t on the up and up: the questions were scripted.

Shooting survivor Colton Haab, who literally laid two people to rest after a shooter gunned down 14 students and three faculty members at his high school, explained to Fox News' Tucker Carlson that a CNN producer "actually wrote the question for me," for the town hall.

Carlson asked if CNN's actions seemed dishonest, to which Haab replied, "It definitely did. That's kind of why I didn't go last night. Originally, I had thought that it was going to be more of my own question, my own say, but it turned out to be more of just a script. She [the producer] actually said that over the phone that I needed to stick to the script."

In other words, CNN allegedly gave mass shooting survivors the network's own questions instead of letting the survivors ask their elected officials about their genuine concerns.

The event was moderated by Jake Tapper and featured parents and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Senators Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

According to Variety, "the town hall claimed 1.9 million multi-platform live starts, the largest interest in a CNN town hall on digital platforms on record."

The scandal reminded some viewers of the time interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile shared debate questions with Hillary Clinton ahead of the March 2016 Democratic primary debate that aired on CNN.