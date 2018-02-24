Register
02:52 GMT +324 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    CNN Center

    Mass Shooting Survivor Says CNN Censored, Rewrote Questions for Town Hall

    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    School Shooting in Parkland, Florida Kills 17 (21)
    253

    CNN’s Town Hall on Wednesday titled, “Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action,” got 2.9 million viewers to tune in and watch students who were present at the shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week ask politicians questions on gun reform. But, as one student says, the event wasn’t on the up and up: the questions were scripted.

    Shooting survivor Colton Haab, who literally laid two people to rest after a shooter gunned down 14 students and three faculty members at his high school, explained to Fox News' Tucker Carlson that a CNN producer "actually wrote the question for me," for the town hall.

    Carlson asked if CNN's actions seemed dishonest, to which Haab replied, "It definitely did. That's kind of why I didn't go last night. Originally, I had thought that it was going to be more of my own question, my own say, but it turned out to be more of just a script. She [the producer] actually said that over the phone that I needed to stick to the script."

    In other words, CNN allegedly gave mass shooting survivors the network's own questions instead of letting the survivors ask their elected officials about their genuine concerns.

    The event was moderated by Jake Tapper and featured parents and students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Senators Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

    Здание телеканала CNN
    © AP Photo/ Ric Feld,File
    Trump to CNN: 'You Are Fake News'

    According to Variety, "the town hall claimed 1.9 million multi-platform live starts, the largest interest in a CNN town hall on digital platforms on record."

    The scandal reminded some viewers of the time interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile shared debate questions with Hillary Clinton ahead of the March 2016 Democratic primary debate that aired on CNN.

    Topic:
    School Shooting in Parkland, Florida Kills 17 (21)

    Related:

    'It Is Not CNN's Job, That's Yours': Broadcaster Fires Back at Trump Criticism
    US Justice Department: AT&T Should Sell CNN to Approve Time Warner Purchase
    Half of US Citizens Trust CNN More Than Trump - Survey
    Trump "Attacks" 'Fake News' CNN in Twitter Post, Sparks Social Media Storm
    Russia to Ban CNN if US Adopts Law Banning Russian TV Channels
    Tags:
    Florida, CNN, Tucker Carlson, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    This Week in Pictures (February 17-23)
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok