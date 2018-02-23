Register
    A Secret Service officer rushes past reporters after a vehicle rammed into a security barrier near the White House, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Washington.

    White House On Lockdown After Vehicle Hits Security Barrier

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    224

    A white van slammed into a security barrier a few blocks from the White House on Friday afternoon, prompting the Secret Service to put the grounds on lockdown. The driver has been apprehended, and no injuries were reported. Reports have begun to circulate that the driver was known to Secret Service and intentionally rammed the barrier.

    The "vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex," Secret Service said in a statement. A White House statement added that no shots were fired, but the back window of the car was broken.

    The Secret Service Uniformed Division, a police force that defends the White House and other facilities, has apprehended the female driver. Unconfirmed reports have characterized her as having "mental issues."

    ​The ramming occurred at 17th and E, closer to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building adjacent to the White House rather than the White House proper. The EEOB includes the offices of US Vice President Mike Pence, among other offices. The security barriers around the grounds are large and highly visible.

    Because of the visit of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to the White House, security has been elevated around the White House. Turnbull and US President Donald Trump were in the White House at the time of the incident.

    This is the first security breach of the White House since March 2017, when a man ran onto the grounds and was subsequently arrested.

    Tags:
    security breach, car ramming, Secret Service, White House
