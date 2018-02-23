At Least Two Wounded as Shooting Erupts in Southeastern Louisiana University

The university shooting took place nine days after a former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, leaving 17 people dead.

A shooting incident occurred on the North Campus of Southeastern Louisiana University and involved several people. Two individuals sustained "non-life-threatening injuries." It added that there is no threat at the moment and an investigation is underway.

ALERT: No present threat to campus community. University Police confirmed incident occurred on North Campus involving several individuals. Gunshots fired, 2 individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries. UPD following up on all leads, incident remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/t475HxW87V — Southeastern LA Univ (@oursoutheastern) 23 февраля 2018 г.

On February 14, Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student attacked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Southern Florida with a semiautomatic weapon, killing 17 people.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW