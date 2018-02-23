DoD: Russian Su-57 Fighter Jets Pose No Threat to Coalition Operations in Syria

"We do not consider these [Su-57] jets to be a threat to our operations in Syria, and will continue to deconflict operations as necessary," Pahon said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, media reported citing anonymous sources that two Russian Su-57 fighter jets were spotted at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.
Exclusive#Russia deploying its brand new fifth generation fighter jet the Su-57 in #Khmemeim AB #Syria— Wael Al Hussaini (@WaelAlHussaini) February 21, 2018
Russian lawmaker Vladimir Gutenev told Sputnik on Thursday that the deployment of the Su-57 may serve as a constraining factor for aircraft of neighboring states that periodically violate Syrian airspace.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the news by redirected the question to the Ministry of Defense and saying that the issue was "more within the responsibility of the Defense Ministry."
