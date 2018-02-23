DoD: Russian Su-57 Fighter Jets Pose No Threat to Coalition Operations in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The deployment of Russian Su-57 fighter jets in Syria poses no threat to the US-led coalition’s military operations and the United States will continue to deconflict operations with Russia as usual, US Department of Defense spokesman Eric Pahon told reporters.

"We do not consider these [Su-57] jets to be a threat to our operations in Syria, and will continue to deconflict operations as necessary," Pahon said on Thursday.

Pahon said deployment of the SU-57 aircraft to Syria would not seem to be "in keeping with Russia's announced force drawdown."

On Wednesday, media reported citing anonymous sources that two Russian Su-57 fighter jets were spotted at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

Exclusive#Russia deploying its brand new fifth generation fighter jet the Su-57 in #Khmemeim AB #Syria



2 Su-57

4 Su-35

4 Su-25

1 A-50U were deployed in the #RuAF AB in Latakia/Jableh today pic.twitter.com/MA4NIKyMW7 — Wael Al Hussaini (@WaelAlHussaini) February 21, 2018

​Russian lawmaker Vladimir Gutenev told Sputnik on Thursday that the deployment of the Su-57 may serve as a constraining factor for aircraft of neighboring states that periodically violate Syrian airspace.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the news by redirected the question to the Ministry of Defense and saying that the issue was "more within the responsibility of the Defense Ministry."