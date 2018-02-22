Register
03:07 GMT +323 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    AR-15

    Jesus Saves Ammo: Pennsylvania Pastor Says Christ Will Return With AR-15

    © Flickr/ Piskami
    US
    Get short URL
    438

    One Pennsylvania congregation is taking its Christian faith in less of a “Jesus take the wheel” direction and adopting more of a “Christ, cover me while I reload” approach.

    "And he shall rule them with a rod of iron; as the vessels of a potter shall they be broken to shivers: even as I received of my Father," reads Revelation 2:27 in the King James Version of the Bible. It seems like the pretty standard end-of-days type liturgy you might expect from the Holy Book's final chapter, but to Sanctuary Church and Rod of Iron Ministries' Tim Elder, "This rod of iron is the AR-15, in today's terms."

    AR-15
    © Flickr/ Piskami
    He'd be 'Sickened' by Mass Shootings: Family of AR-15 Inventor Speak Out

    Raw Story notes that other translations of this verse refer to an iron scepter instead of rod.

    The Dreher Township church's website directs couples coming to a commitment ceremony in nearby the nearby town of Newfoundland to bring an AR-15 "or equivalents such as an AK semi-automatic rifle, representing both the intent and the ability to defend one's family, community…" according to the NY Post, citing AP.

    Elder told AP the weapons will not be loaded and will be checked at the door and secured with zip ties.

    Sanctuary Church and Rod of Iron Ministries is an offshoot of the Unification Church, founded by the late Sun Myung Moon. Today it is run by his son, Rev. Sean Moon. The Moon family also owns Kahr Arms, which moved its firearms factory to nearby Blooming Grove in 2015, according to Raw Story. The Kahr factory builds the infamous "Tommy" gun, the favorite of World War II American soldiers and Prohibition-era Chicago gangsters alike. We wonder which of the apostles is packing that kind of heat.

    Brushing aside concerns about school safety, with the ceremony taking place only a half-mile from a nearby elementary school, Elder simply noted, "Now more than ever, good people need to stand up and claim for themselves the tools that can be used to stop that kind of evil."

    Related:

    He'd be 'Sickened' by Mass Shootings: Family of AR-15 Inventor Speak Out
    Size Matters: US Army Seeks Bigger Assault Rifle to Penetrate Enemy Body Armor
    The Legendary Kalashnikov Assault Rifle
    Maryland Students Stage Walkout, Descend on US Capitol Demanding Gun Control
    US Politicians Call for Action on Gun Control in Wake of Florida Shooting
    Tags:
    Jesus' teachings, revelations, AR-15, Christianity, church, Moon Sun-myung, Pennsylvania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    For the Motherland: Red Army on Soviet Posters
    'For the Motherland': Red Army on Soviet Posters
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok