Register
22:21 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rick Gates, left, with his lawyer Tom Green, depart Federal District Court, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Washington

    US Judge Sets Sealed Hearing for Friday in Ex-Trump Aide Rick Gates Case

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A judge at the District Court for the District of Columbia set a sealed hearing for Friday in the case of Rick Gates, a former associate of President Donald Trump, after the defendant's lawyers submitted a motion to withdraw, according to an electronic filing.

    "It is ordered by the Court that a sealed hearing on the [161] Motion for Leave to Withdraw as Counsel of Record is scheduled for Friday, February 23," the electronic filing said on Thursday.

    The hearing will deal with Gates' attorneys' request to retrieve from the case over what they have described as "irreconcilable differences." Sealed or closed-door hearing means that no public and nonessential staff can be present in a courtroom.

    Gates was indicted last October alongside former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who has been investigated for his alleged links to Russia in the 2016 US presidential election.

    Last week, media published that Gates has been negotiating a plea deal and has already addressed to the team of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller who is leading the Russia investigation.

    READ MORE: Former Trump Campaign Aide Gates' Attorneys Withdraw From Russia Case

    Last week, media reported that Gates had been negotiating the plea deal for a month and had already spoken to the team of US Special Counsel. While Gates' deal with the probe might be used by Mueller to build a case against Trump or his officials.

    In October, the Office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced that Manafort and Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including for failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 for their work for the Ukrainian government.

    READ MORE: "Russiagate" Morphs Into a War on Dissent

    Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia, while Russian officials have said the allegations of interference in the US election are groundless and go counter to the principles and conduct of Russian foreign policy.

    Related:

    Former Trump Campaign Aide Gates' Attorneys Withdraw From Russia Case
    Trump Ex-Campaign Aide Agrees to Testify Against Manafort – Reports
    Trump Ex-Campaign Aide Close to Plea Deal With Russia Probe Counsel – Reports
    UK Prime Minister’s Aide Apologizes for Responding to Pornographic Tweet
    Tags:
    hearing, plea deal, investigation, US Federal Court, Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    For the Motherland: Red Army on Soviet Posters
    'For the Motherland': Red Army on Soviet Posters
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok