Register
17:48 GMT +322 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Firearm

    Trump Defends His Comments on Giving US School Teachers Guns

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday again lashed out at what he called "fake news" outlets, insisting that he never suggested arming teachers as a possible solution to school shootings.

    "I never said 'give teachers guns' like was stated on Fake News CNN and NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving 'concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience — only the best," Trump said in a Twitter message.

    The president was referring to comments he made on Wednesday during a White House listening session with victims and survivors of school shootings, including last week's attack in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

    Police car
    CC0
    Schools on Lockdown, Students Arrested Over Florida Shooting Copycat Threats
    In a series of Twitter posts on Thursday, Trump argued that "Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards," adding that "If a potential 'sicko shooter' knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will never attack that school."

    READ MORE: Trump Endorses Idea of US Teachers Carrying Concealed Guns

    Florida School Shooting
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Joel Auerbach
    US Shootings: Strong Polarization of Reaction Is One of Problems - Academic
    Trump invited victims of last week's shooting in Parkland to the White House, along with survivors and parents of children killed in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and the 2012 Sandy Hook School massacre. The president listened to a series of emotional stories and pleas during the 90-minute meeting and asked his guests to suggest solutions to the persistent problem of school shootings in the United States.

    On Gun Control

    Trump vowed to push for legislation on comprehensive background checks for potential gun owners, as well as raise the age for purchasing guns and end the sale of bump stocks.

    "I will be strongly pushing Comprehensive Background Checks with an emphasis on Mental Health. Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks!" Trump said in a Twitter message.  "Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue — I hope!"

    On Tuesday, Trump said he signed a memo authorizing US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to propose regulations to ban bump stock devices. Bump stocks allow individuals to transform civilian semi-automatic firearms into military-style machine guns.

    READ MORE: WATCH Dog Driving a Truck Distracting Florida Shooting Survivor's Interview

    Nearly 300 shootings have occurred at US schools since 2013, an average of about one per week, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a US gun control advocacy group.

    Last week's attack in Florida was the 18th incident involving guns at a US school so far this year, and the eighth to result in injuries or deaths, according to a running tally provided on the group's website.

    Related:

    Deadly Shooting in Russia's Dagestan Could Be Terrorist Attack - Investigators
    Florida Shooting Survivor’s Grandfather Survived 1949 Mass Shooting
    Alleged VIDEO Shows Students Barricade Room Amid Reports of Seattle Shooting
    Tags:
    guns, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    London Fashion Week in Pictures
    The Best of London Fashion Week
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok