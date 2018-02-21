Register
    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    Stormy Daniels to ‘Bare It All' in Webcam Show ‘Fit to Topple Regimes'

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    On Wednesday, adult film actress Stormy Daniels will host "a solo show" on cam-show-based website Flirt4Free, an event it says is "fit to topple regimes."

    According to the site, the hosting gig, which was initially announced on Monday, will give viewers the chance to chat from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST with the famed actress "while she performs."

    "I'm so excited about the opportunity to connect with fans in this intimate and sexy way," Daniels said in a statement. "Especially with those who may not be able to make it out to see me in person."

    File Photo of Porn Star Stormy Daniels
    © AP Photo/ Bill Haber
    Fake News? Stormy Daniels Hints Latest Statement Denying Trump Affair is Not Real

    Though it was unclear whether or not Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, would address her alleged 2006 relationship with US President Donald Trump, her lawyer, Gina Rodriguez, has denied that she would use the platform to share details.

    Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Rodriguez indicated that "it's just a webcam show."

    However, the site has hinted at the allegations.

    "Ms. Daniels catapulted to mainstream fame when rumors of her alleged presidential affair surfaced earlier this year," the site reads. "Now she's granting fans unprecedented access during an exclusive two-hour live cam party."

    "Flirt4Free users can chat with Stormy, make intimate requests and send tips as she bares it all in what should be an interactive experience fit to topple regimes," it adds.

    Although the actress has repeatedly shied away from talking about the alleged affair, things changed after Michael Cohen, Trump's lawyer, admitted to paying Stormy $130,000 to not talk about said affair.

    Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans, Wednesday, May 6, 2009
    © AP Photo/ Bill Haber
    Totally (L)awful: Trump's Lawyer Confesses He Paid Porn Actress From His Own Pocket

    "Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly," Cohen told the New York Times. "The payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone."

    Cohen's revelations in turn made the non-disclosure agreement that was signed by Stormy void, according to her lawyer Gina Rodriguez.

    "Everything is off now," Rodriguez told AP. "Stormy is going to tell her story."

    It is still unclear when Stormy plans to spill the beans.

    Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump
