Trump Questions Sessions Why He Not Investigating Obama Under Russian Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday that he wants to know why Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department are not investigating former President Barack Obama in connection with Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Session[s]!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

Following US presidential election in 2016, Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six individuals and five entities in response to Moscow's alleged interference in the election.

The Obama administration also released an Intelligence Community Assessment in January from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), National Security Agency (NSA) and others, that concluded Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

Furthermore, the US Congress launched four separate probes into the alleged Russian meddling in the US elections, including investigations run by the Senate Intelligence and Judiciary committees and the House's Intelligence and Oversight panels.

Russian authorities have constantly denied all the allegations, and Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov dubbing them "absolutely unsubstantiated."