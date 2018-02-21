Secret Service Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Federal Office in Washington

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US law enforcement officers began evacuating a US federal government office building and closing roads in downtown Washington, DC to investigate a suspicious vehicle, the Secret Service said on Wednesday.

"Secret Service Agents and Officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle near 17th street NW," the Secret Service said in a Twitter message, adding that the incident occurred in front of the New Executive Office Building.

The New Executive Office Building is used by the executive branch of government and is located just blocks from the White House.

UPDATE: Vehicle traffic has been closed on 17th from 'G' to 'H' street. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 21, 2018

