Register
23:28 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    Convos Between Air Traffic Controllers Show Confusion Over Mysterious UFO

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    On Thursday, The Drive's War Zone blog published new recordings from a bizarre situation that unfolded October 25, 2017, after a mysterious white aircraft popped up on the radars of air traffic controllers in northern California.

    Obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request, the publication was able to collect both audio recordings of radio transmissions and phone calls made by staff members of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) during and after the event. The FAA, the North American Aerospace Command (NORAD) and the US Air Force confirmed to the outlet that this incident took place.

    The story relayed by the blog goes as follows: on this eventful October day, an unidentified aircraft was detected on an air traffic controller's radar at around 4:30 p.m. local time traveling at high speeds through northern California at 37,000 feet. It disappeared from radar after it "merged with nearby air traffic" later.

    ​With the flying object not responding to radio communication, officials in California tapped fellow traffic controllers and pilots to get a clearer picture of the aircraft. Unfortunately, pilots did not offer much as they were unable to make out an identification of the plane — they only managed to note that the aircraft was white. Sightings of the object trickled in for roughly 30 minutes.

    But the air traffic controllers were not alone in their efforts to figure out who or what was maneuvering the unidentified aircraft — the US military and NORAD were also monitoring the situation.

    ​Though it's unclear who gave the go-ahead for the US Air Force to issue a scramble, after controllers were unable to pinpoint the object, an undisclosed number of F-15s were deployed to investigate the situation. However, despite the fighter's abilities, they were not able to locate the mystery object, either.

    The fourth video released by the publication details conversations that took place after the UFO disappeared from radars. In the recordings, air controllers from the Oakland Center are first heard trying to figure out who ordered the F-15 scramble before the conversation turns to talking about what actually happened.

    ​"The fighter scrambled, they went out looking around a little bit, but… we lost anybody having sight of the aircraft," an FAA employee stationed in Seattle is heard telling a colleague in one of the recordings. "It's really weird."

    In phone interviews conducted after the incident, pilots shared what they saw when speaking to officials with the FAA.

    UFO sighting spotted in Russia
    © Screenshot/UFO Today
    Is That You, ET? Mysterious Triangular ‘UFO' Excites Conspiracy Theorists (VIDEO)

    "If it was like a Lear [private jet] type airframe I probably would not have seen it this clear," a Southwest Airlines pilot who saw the UFO told an FAA official. "This was a white airplane and it was big. And it was moving at a clip too, because we were keeping pace with it, it was probably moving faster than we were… It was a larger aircraft, yeah."

    Though some netizens have suggested that the UFO could've been a secret military plane or part of a drug smuggling scheme, it is still unclear what actually appeared on radars.

    Related:

    Mysterious Vertical UFO Spotted Over Mexico, Texas (VIDEOS)
    'Santa Claus' or 'UFO'? Mysterious Glow Spotted Over Donbass' Skies (PHOTOS)
    It's a Plane! It's a UFO! It's a Rocket! Space Launch Rattles Social Media
    Tongue-in-Cheek Memes Quick to Follow Revelations Over US Undercover UFO Program
    Close Encounters: Pentagon Pulls Plug on Secret UFO Program
    Tags:
    Federal Aviation Administration, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok