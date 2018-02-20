Register
18:55 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, the special counsel probing Russian interference in the 2016 election, departs Capitol Hill following a closed door meeting in Washington. (File)

    US Special Counsel Unveils New Charges in 'Russian Probe' Over False Statements

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    291

    The office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller charged attorney Alex van der Zwaan with giving false statements to investigators in the so-called Russia probe about a Ukraine-related case.

    "On November 3, 2017, the defendant Alex van der Zwaan, did willfully and knowingly make materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements and representations… to the Special Counsel's Office, including Special Agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in Washington, D.C., in the course of answering questions concerning his work as an attorney employed by a law firm engaged in 2012 by the Ukraine Ministry of Justice to prepare a report on the trial of Yulia Tymshenko," the document said.

    The US Special Counsel Robert Mueller has accused a lawyer of lying to investigators about his interactions with Rick Gates, a partner of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who also has been charged in the Russia probe. Mueller has sued Gates on 12 counts, including money laundering and failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) for his work for the Ukrainian government.

    The document with charges against Alex Van der Zwaan also accuses him of deleting or otherwise not sending emails requested by the Special Counsel's office, which is conducting an investigation into possible ties between President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia.

    READ MORE: Kremlin on Mueller Report: Accusations of Russia's Election Meddling Baseless

    The charged have been declared while president Donald Trump was accusing his predecessor of being too soft on Russia.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of collusion with the Trump campaign, as well as meddling in the US elections. Russian officials have called the accusations groundless and invented to deflect opinion from actual election fraud as well as other pressing issues.
    The Trump administration has called Mueller's investigation a "witch hunt" and emphasized that there was no communication between campaign associates and Russian officials.

    Related:

    All About The Donald: Trump Revamps Presidential Challenge Coin
    Kremlin on Mueller Report: Accusations of Russia's Election Meddling Baseless
    Mountain out of Molehill: Assange Sees No Tangible Russian Meddling in US Vote
    Ex-CIA Chief of Russia Ops: US Has Carried Out Election Meddling Historically
    Russian Ex-Ambassador in US Kislyak Calls Allegations of Meddling 'Fantasies'
    Tags:
    election meddling, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok