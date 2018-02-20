Rabbi Faces Criminal Charges Over Allegedly Having Sex With Underage Prostitute

The teenager is said to have been forced to have sex with the rabbi along with 30 other men by two US residents aged 18 and 23.

A rabbi from New Jersey has been accused of having sex with a juvenile prostitute and is currently facing charges of engaging in prostitution with a child and endangering the welfare of a child, as reported by NJ.com.

Aryeh Goodman, 35, who runs a Jewish education center at his home was allegedly one of some 30 men using sex services, provided by the 17-year-old girl.

The teenager, a Pennsylvania native, met with clients in a hotel in the city of East Brunswick, between January 1 and February 2, 2018.

According to prosecutors, she was forced into prostitution by two New York City residents currently under arrest.

Gabriella Colon, 18, and Richard Ortiz, 23, are said to have sexually exploited the girl and are facing charges of alleged human trafficking, promoting prostitution of a child and distributing child pornography.

Goodman surrendered to the authorities a few days after the two suspects were taken into custody.