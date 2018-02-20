Register
16:37 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Obama greets President-elect Donald Trump as former president Bill Clinton, his wife Hillary, and former President George W Bush and his wife Laura look on at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017

    Trump: 'Russian Excuse Became Narrative of Dems' as 'Crooked Hillary' Lost

    © REUTERS/ Rick Wilking
    US
    Get short URL
    140

    US President Donald Trump has stated that former president Barack Obama had refuted any possibility of interference in the US presidential election, but then changed his mind as Clinton lost.

    "There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America's elections, there's no evidence that that has happened in the past or that it will happen this time, and so I'd invite Mr. Trump to stop whining and make his case to get votes….he President Obama quote [sic] just before the election. That's because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn't want to "rock the boat." When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems," US President Donald Trump stated Tuesday on his Twitter page.

    The president went on by saying criticizing his predecessor for failing to act against Russia, including in Crimea and Syria.

    "Thank you to @foxandfriends for the great timeline on all of the failure the Obama administration had against Russia, including Crimea, Syria and so much more," Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

    Russia-US Relations After Trump's Victory

    Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected the president of the United States in 2016, defeating the Democratic Party's candidate Hillary Clinton. Following the vote various US media outlets, officials, lawmakers and intelligence community members have accused Moscow of interfering in the US presidential election, which provoked a series of similar claims about Russia's interference in the elections of other states. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, stressing that they had never been proved. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has time and again called them groundless.

    READ MORE: Sanctions' Thirst: US Politicians Call for Response Over Alleged Vote Meddling

    After Trump's victory, Russian-US relations have significantly deteriorated over a number of issues, including the alleged interference, a row over Russian diplomatic property in the United States that started after the introduction of a new package of anti-Moscow sanctions by Washington, as well as US pressure on Russian media.

    READ MORE: Russian Foreign Minister: Moscow Never 'Bet' on US Election

    Tags:
    election interference, 2016 US Presidential election, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Barack Obama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    In Heels We Trust: 'Miss Russia' Beauty Pageant Casting
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok