Trump: 'Russian Excuse Became Narrative of Dems' as 'Crooked Hillary' Lost

US President Donald Trump has stated that former president Barack Obama had refuted any possibility of interference in the US presidential election, but then changed his mind as Clinton lost.

"There is no serious person out there who would suggest somehow that you could even rig America's elections, there's no evidence that that has happened in the past or that it will happen this time, and so I'd invite Mr. Trump to stop whining and make his case to get votes….he President Obama quote [sic] just before the election. That's because he thought Crooked Hillary was going to win and he didn't want to "rock the boat." When I easily won the Electoral College, the whole game changed and the Russian excuse became the narrative of the Dems," US President Donald Trump stated Tuesday on his Twitter page.

The president went on by saying criticizing his predecessor for failing to act against Russia, including in Crimea and Syria.

"Thank you to @foxandfriends for the great timeline on all of the failure the Obama administration had against Russia, including Crimea, Syria and so much more," Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Russia-US Relations After Trump's Victory

Republican candidate Donald Trump was elected the president of the United States in 2016, defeating the Democratic Party's candidate Hillary Clinton. Following the vote various US media outlets, officials, lawmakers and intelligence community members have accused Moscow of interfering in the US presidential election, which provoked a series of similar claims about Russia's interference in the elections of other states. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, stressing that they had never been proved. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has time and again called them groundless.

After Trump's victory, Russian-US relations have significantly deteriorated over a number of issues, including the alleged interference, a row over Russian diplomatic property in the United States that started after the introduction of a new package of anti-Moscow sanctions by Washington, as well as US pressure on Russian media.

