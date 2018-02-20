Trump Supports Romney’s Candidacy to Become Senator From Utah

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that he endorses the candidacy of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney for the post of a senator from Utah.

Romney "will make a great Senator and worthy successor to Orrin Hatch" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier this month, Orrin Hatch, the longest serving Republican in the US Senate, announced his retirement in a video statement via Twitter. Thus, Romney could run for Hatch's Senate seat. Hatch, 83, served in the US Senate for over 40 years.

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 февраля 2018 г.

Romney, former governor of Massachusetts, was a vocal critic of US President Donald Trump during the presidential race, but then changed his mind, saying that Trump could bring a "better future" to the country.