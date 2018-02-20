Register
08:51 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin leaves the General assembly hall after a vote supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine at United Nations headquarters, Thursday, March 27, 2014

    Churkin's Inter-Religious Activities Support Promoted Bridges Between States

    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin's support for inter-religious activities contributed to advancing mutual understanding and urged people to push forward bridging between nations, Arthur Schneier, a senior rabbi of New York’s Park East Synagogue, told Sputnik.

    Sputnik spoke with rabbi Schneier on the first anniversary of Churkin's death.

    "I appreciated his support of my inter-religious activities in furthering mutual understanding, tolerance, and people to people bridge building between countries… A student of history he understood the tragedy of the Holocaust and joined me, a Holocaust survivor, at the Annual United Nations International Holocaust Remembrance Service at Park East Synagogue attended by the UN Secretary General and the Diplomatic Corps," Schneier said.

    The rabbi noted that he had met with Churkin for the first time in 1985 when the latter was first secretary to Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin in Washington, DC.

    Portrait on the tomb of Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vitaly Churkin at Troekurovskoye Cemetery
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    UN Pays Tribute to Memory of Late Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin
    "We reconnected when he assumed the post as PR [Permanent Representative] of Russian Federation to the UN… A seasoned diplomat endowed with grace, humor and eloquence, even after delivering a tough speech in an heated debate with his unforgettable smile, he was able to recapture his personal relationship even with adversaries," Schneier said. He described Churkin as "a fine human being" and a "good friend."

    "Because of their welcoming outreach, the various functions hosted by Ambassador Churkin and his beloved wife, Irina, drew a full house of their colleagues and friends… He was a fine human being, good friend and neighbor, with an unforgettable smile. Elisabeth and I miss him," Schneier added.

    Churkin died in New York on February 20, 2017, a day before his 65th birthday. He served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations and as the Russian representative in the UN Security Council from April 2006 until his death. Churkin was buried on February 24 at Moscow's Troyekurovskoye Cemetery.

    Related:

    Memorial Service for Russia's UN Ambassador Vitaly Churkin in Moscow
    Serbian President Awards Order of Serbian Flag of First Degree to Churkin
    Study Into UN Envoy Churkin's Cause of Death May Take ‘Few Weeks’
    Tags:
    Vitaly Churkin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok