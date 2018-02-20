Register
04:13 GMT +320 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Стенд Международного информационного агентства Sputnik (Спутник) в ЭкспоФоруме перед открытием XX Санкт-Петербургского международного экономического форума

    Russian Embassy Points at Worsening Conditions for Media in US

    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The registration of RIA Global LLC, a US company producing content for Sputnik news agency, as a "foreign agent" under FARA shows that the conditions for the operation of media in the United States are deteriorating, a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in the United States told Sputnik.

    "Our journalists have no choice here. They are working in the country, where slogans do not match the deeds. The conditions for the operation [of media outlets] are constantly deteriorating. Human rights organizations, which should have intervened on their behalf, did not do this," the spokesperson said.

    "There should be no doubts that retaliatory — adequate and proportionate — measures will follow," the spokesperson added.

    US Department of Justice
    © Flickr/ Drew Douglas
    Chinese Media, Experts Blast FARA Registration Threat as ‘Reckless’ and ‘Absurd’
    Last month, the US Department of Justice has demanded that RIA Global LLC must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, saying that the obligation comes from company's "political activities in the United States".

    Several Russian outlets have come under pressure in the United States, as lawmakers and intelligence community claimed that the media may have been involved in Russia’s alleged 2016 US presidential election meddling.

    Earlier, RT America and Sputnik Radio's partner Reston Translator that rebroadcasts radio programs had to register as a foreign agent in the United States under the FARA, after Justice Department's request.

    Related:

    Editor-in-Chief Reveals 3 Scenarios as Result of RT Registration Under FARA
    Moscow Sees US Demanding RT to Register Under FARA as Unfriendly Step
    Simonyan on US Justice Department's FARA Remarks: 'RT Difficult to Mislead'
    US Justice Dept Orders Sputnik US Partner RIA Global LLC to Register Under FARA
    Tags:
    Sputnik, RIA Global LLC, Justice Deparment, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Creating Mars on Earth: How Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Creating Mars on Earth: Israeli Scientists Prepare For Mission to the Red Planet
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok