Trump Ranks as Worst in Expert Presidential Greatness Survey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump came in last in the 2018 Presidents and Executive Politics Presidential Greatness Survey, released by professors of US University of Houston and Boise State University.

Respondents of the survey, released on Monday by professors Brandon Rottinghaus and Justin S. Vaughn, were current and recent members of the Presidents and Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association. A total of 170 responses were received. Respondents were asked to rate each US leader on a scale of 0-100.

"Donald J. Trump makes his ranking debut at the very bottom of the list. His average rating is 12.34, which is nearly three points lower than [15th US President] James Buchanan (15.09), who previously occupied the lowest rank," the survey revealed.

Coming in first place is 16th US President Abraham Lincoln, scoring an average of 95.03 and being followed by George Washington, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Theodore Roosevelt. The celebration of Washington's Birthday, also known as Presidents' Day, took place in the United States on Monday.

Previous month, a poll by CBS News revealed, that after a year in office, Trump's approval numbers remained at a historic low compared to past presidents. According to the poll, only 37% of Amercans approve of the Donald Trump's performance as a president.