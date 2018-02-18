White House Blasts Democrats, US Media for Creating 'Chaos' in the Country

The Trump administration has identified forces within the country that reportedly sow more discord than any alleged foreign attempts to meddle in US domestic matters.

During an interview on Fox & Friends TV show, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley singled out two groups in the United States “that have created chaos more” than the alleged Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election: Democrats and the mainstream media.

He further insisted that these groups continue "to push this lie on the American people for more than a year, and quite frankly Americans should be outraged by that."

.@hogangidley45: “There are two groups that have created chaos more than the Russians and that’s the Democrats and the mainstream media.” pic.twitter.com/HBmruoSUn3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) 17 февраля 2018 г.

​Earlier on Friday, February 16, the office of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued an indictment against 13 Russian individuals and three entities for allegedly breaking the law with the intention to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein insisted, however, that the indictment includes no allegation that the purported Russian meddling altered the outcome of the presidential election.