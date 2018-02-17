Register
08:31 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Guantanamo detention center

    Watchdog Slams US Decision to Halt USS Cole Trial as 'Farce'

    © Flickr/
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A judge’s decision to suspend the trial of a Saudi national accused in the 2000 attack on the USS Cole warship shows that the military commissions at Guantanamo Bay are nothing but a farce, Amnesty International said in a statement on Friday as other rights groups criticized the move.

    “The military commissions at Guantanamo have been a farce since the beginning, and do nothing except delay justice," Amnesty International USA’s Security with Human Rights Director Daphne Eviatar said in the statement. "Both the prison at Guantánamo and its ineffective military commissions should be shut down.

    A hooded demonstrator is seen at a protest calling for the closure of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in front of the White House on May 18, 2013 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018/ Mandel Ngan
    'Guantanamo Be Closed': Anti-War Groups to Hold Massive Rallies in US
    Earlier on Thursday, Col. Vance Spath ordered the proceeding against Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri suspended until a separate court resolves a dispute over an October decision by Nashiri’s entire defense team to resign over an unspecified ethical conflict, according to published reports.

    Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Nashiri for his role in the October 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen, which killed 17 US sailors.

    The advocacy group Human Rights First (HRF) also said the decision to suspend the trial demonstrates the ineffectiveness of the military commissions.

    "The commissions are untested and have a poor track record of success — a stark contrast to our federal court system, which has convicted individuals in over six hundred terrorism cases," HRF said in a press release on Friday.

    A hooded activist attached to a force-feeding apparatus meant to remind viewers of the actual devices used in the Guantanamo detention center.
    © Flickr/ Justin Norman
    Trump's Guantanamo Order Likely Avoids US 'Imperial Retreat' - Analysts
    The release noted that the military commission trials established by former President George W. Bush have resulted in only eight convictions, four of which have been either totally or partially overturned.

    Meanwhile, federal courts have produced more than 600 terrorism-related convictions in the same period, including 108 in which the defendant was captured abroad, the release added.

    HRF also criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to keep Gitmo open and urged Congress to close facility and try inmates in federal courts.

    Related:

    'Guantanamo Be Closed': Anti-War Groups to Hold Massive Rallies in US
    Trump's Guantanamo Order Likely Avoids US 'Imperial Retreat' - Analysts
    'Terrible' Decision: Trump's Guantanamo Order Contradicts US Values - Lawyer
    Former Guantanamo Chief Officer Urges Closure of Facility for US Security's Sake
    US Constitutional Rights Center Slams Trump's Decision to Keep Guantanamo Open
    Tags:
    terrorism, farce, sentence, trial, USS Cole, Human Rights First (HRF), Guantanamo Bay, Amnesty International, Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, Daphne Eviatar, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok