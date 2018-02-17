Trump Visits Florida Hospital That Treated Victims of Parkland School Shooting

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania visited a Florida hospital that treated the victims of the horrific Wednesday school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The president and first lady "paid their respects" to the medical personnel, according to a White House report.

Trump said that he spoke to victims of the attack, and praised the performance of the doctors, claiming that they did "an incredible job."

Trump is expected to also visit the Broward County Sheriff's Office to meet with the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting which left 17 dead and 14 injured.

#BREAKING: President Trump arrives at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach to thank medical professionals two days after deadly school shooting. pic.twitter.com/cI9N5tDqFn — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 16, 2018

The shooting was allegedly perpetrated by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student who had been expelled for "disciplinary reasons."

Shortly after news of the shooting broke, Trump offered his condolences to the affected families and said he was coordinating with the Florida governor's office and law enforcement to resolve the situation.

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018