Atlanta Woman Accuses Uber Driver of Peeing Into Cup During Ride (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

On Monday, Atlanta resident Tirhas Hailu was in the middle of an Uber ride when she heard a strange but somewhat familiar sound coming from the driver.

"He started getting a cup and when he got a cup, I'm thinking, this guy is gonna get a drink or something," Hailu told WXIA. "He put the cup in between his legs."

That's right, people, moments after the driver picked up Hailu from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, he reportedly started to pee into a cup.

"Very unexpected, very disgusting behavior," Hailu said. "It was very silent. I can hear him peeing — even the sign of it, the smell of it was disgusting."

Shocked, Hailu whipped out her phone and began to collect evidence of the disturbing incident.

Once Hailu made it to her destination, she demanded answers.

"Yeah, but I had to do that… because I didn't want to do it on myself," the driver is heard telling Hailu in footage she recorded. Seconds before the video cuts off he says, "well, I'm sorry ma'am."

Although Hailu initially reported via social media that Uber was "not doing anything" about the incident, they have since barred the driver from their app.

"This is completely unacceptable and we apologize for this rider's poor experience," Uber said in a statement. "The driver's access to the app has been removed."

Regardless of the company's response, Hailu told the station that she has no intention of ever riding with Uber again. There's always Lyft or the bus, right?