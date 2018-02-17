Register
00:51 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Uber taxi service

    Atlanta Woman Accuses Uber Driver of Peeing Into Cup During Ride (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © Flickr/ Joakim Formo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On Monday, Atlanta resident Tirhas Hailu was in the middle of an Uber ride when she heard a strange but somewhat familiar sound coming from the driver.

    "He started getting a cup and when he got a cup, I'm thinking, this guy is gonna get a drink or something," Hailu told WXIA. "He put the cup in between his legs."

    An Uber representative put up signs at LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Seth Wenig
    'Everybody Already Knew': 'Matter of Common Sense' Uber Court Decision Welcomed

    That's right, people, moments after the driver picked up Hailu from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, he reportedly started to pee into a cup.

    "Very unexpected, very disgusting behavior," Hailu said. "It was very silent. I can hear him peeing — even the sign of it, the smell of it was disgusting."

    Shocked, Hailu whipped out her phone and began to collect evidence of the disturbing incident.

    Once Hailu made it to her destination, she demanded answers.

    "Yeah, but I had to do that… because I didn't want to do it on myself," the driver is heard telling Hailu in footage she recorded. Seconds before the video cuts off he says, "well, I'm sorry ma'am."

    A photo illustration shows the Uber app on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph, in London, Britain November 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Simon Dawson
    Hush: Uber Paid Hacker $100K to Keep Quiet About Breach

    Although Hailu initially reported via social media that Uber was "not doing anything" about the incident, they have since barred the driver from their app.

    "This is completely unacceptable and we apologize for this rider's poor experience," Uber said in a statement. "The driver's access to the app has been removed."

    Regardless of the company's response, Hailu told the station that she has no intention of ever riding with Uber again. There's always Lyft or the bus, right?

    Related:

    Uber Slapped by EU Court of Justice, Officially Ruled as Transport Firm
    Uber Allegedly Steals Competitors' Data, Uses Undercover Surveillance
    Hush: Uber Paid Hacker $100K to Keep Quiet About Breach
    Rideshare Anyone?: Uber Execs Fired After Massive Data Breach Coverup
    ‘Dirty Little Secret of Corporate America’: Uber Accused of Industrial Espionage
    Tags:
    uber driver, Uber, Georgia, Atlanta
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    In Search of Change
    In Search of Change
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok