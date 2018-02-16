Alleged VIDEO Shows Students Barricade Room Amid Reports of Seattle Shooting

The video shows a dark room and several students blocking the door from the inside by using tables and chairs. The college has said the lockdown is not a drill. It is still unclear whether the incident has resulted in any victims. SWAT teams have reportedly arrived at the scene.
It was later reported that the incident was a false alarm.
Video posted on Snapchat shows students barricading themselves into classrooms pic.twitter.com/PuTZHCmvlb
— Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) 16 февраля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)