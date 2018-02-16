Alleged VIDEO Shows Students Barricade Room Amid Reports of Seattle Shooting

On February 16, police in Washington state were reportedly called to respond to reports of shooting at Highline College in Seattle. A video has been posted online, showing the situation inside one of the classrooms.

The video shows a dark room and several students blocking the door from the inside by using tables and chairs. The college has said the lockdown is not a drill. It is still unclear whether the incident has resulted in any victims. SWAT teams have reportedly arrived at the scene.

It was later reported that the incident was a false alarm.