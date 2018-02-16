Trump Administration Urges House Gop to Whip Goodlatte Immigration Bill

The Senate has failed to approve either of three competing proposals on protections for migrants – called "Dreamers" – who were brought to the country illegally as children. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was to be phased out before March 5.
The Goodlatte bill includes a three-year renewable legal status for "Dreamers" but no special path to citizenship.
It also proposes tougher border controls. Trump threatened to veto a bipartisan plan that allowed applying for citizenship within 10 to 12 years in exchange for $25 billion in funds for border security, including the southern wall.
