Trump Administration Urges House Gop to Whip Goodlatte Immigration Bill

The White House on Friday accused US Senate Democrats of filibustering immigration policy bills, saying the House of Representatives should now advance the conservative bill proposed by Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte.

The Senate has failed to approve either of three competing proposals on protections for migrants – called "Dreamers" – who were brought to the country illegally as children. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was to be phased out before March 5.

"The Administration will continue advocating for an immigration package that includes border security, ending chain migration, cancelling the visa lottery, and a reasonable DACA solution… The next step will be for the House to continue advancing the proposal from Chairman Goodlatte and Chairman McCaul," it said.

The Goodlatte bill includes a three-year renewable legal status for "Dreamers" but no special path to citizenship.

It also proposes tougher border controls. Trump threatened to veto a bipartisan plan that allowed applying for citizenship within 10 to 12 years in exchange for $25 billion in funds for border security, including the southern wall.