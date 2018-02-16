Register
06:59 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Florida School Shooting

    US Politicians Call for Action on Gun Control in Wake of Florida Shooting

    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school in southern Florida prompted US lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to once again demand that Congress act on gun control and the country do something about mental illness.

    On Thursday, US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Peter Forcelli told reporters that the AR-15 semiautomatic assault rifle 19-year old former student, Nikolas Cruz, used in a school massacre in Parkland, Florida was legally purchased within the state less than one year ago.

    The news ignited comments from lawmakers and officials who want stronger gun control measures while others pointed the finger at mental illness as the real problem.

    Gun Control

    Republicans have blocked gun control initiatives following dozens of mass shootings in recent years, citing a provision in the US Constitution that allows private ownership of firearms, which has frustrated members of the rival party.

    "Congressional inaction on any measure to reduce gun violence has long been unforgivable," Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings said in a statement on Thursday. "I will continue to call on Speaker [Paul] Ryan to bring to the floor common-sense legislation that would help prevent the insane frequency of mass shootings in America."

    Rescue workers prepare to transport a victim on a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, U.S. February 14, 2018 in this still image taken from a video
    © REUTERS/ WSVN.com
    US Firearms Agency: Rifle Used by Florida Shooter Purchased Legally
    Congressman Joe Kennedy, another Democrat, in a Tweet called on Congress "to try to do something to make sure that we don’t have kids that are getting gunned downs in schools, in concerts, in churches. Enough."

    One Republican, however, Senator Orrin Hatch, in a statement said that tougher background checks for gun buyers offers one issue that could potentially bring Republicans and Democrats together.

    The senator cited the bipartisan Fix NICS Act that attracted support from 17 Senate Republicans following a November 2017 shooting that killed 26 worshipers at a church in the state of Texas.

    Attendees raise their candles at a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.
    © AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee
    Thousands Gather for Evening Vigil for Florida School Shooting Victims (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    The measure sought to correct an oversight by the US Air Force that allowed the shooter, a veteran, to buy a gun despite an earlier conviction for domestic violence.

    Former president Barak Obama also took to Twitter on Thursday where he joined the effort to beat the drum on sane gun control laws.

    "We are grieving with Parkland. But we are not powerless. Caring for our kids is our first job," Obama said. "And until we can honestly say that we're doing enough to keep them safe from harm, including long overdue, common-sense gun safety laws that most Americans want, then we have to change."

    Mental Health

    Gun control advocates have also been quick to point to mental health issues as the culprit, not the weapons themselves, which was a theme throughout the day in comments from lawmakers and government officials.

    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions told reporters on Thursday that authorities must do a better job of enforcing the gun laws that are already on the books, in addition to addressing mental health issues.

    Bullets
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Grim Tradition: US School Shootings Spur Calls for Gun Control, Little Change
    Sessions said he has instructed the US Office of Legal Policy to work with Health and Human Services, Education, Homeland Security, and across the administration to examine the connections between mental health and criminality in order to identify ways to prevent future violent attacks.

    Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, whose office is investigating Wednesday's deadly high school shooting in Parkland, said police should have the power to involuntarily force people to have mental health evaluations if they post anything on social media that officers think is troubling.

    President Donald Trump also made his feelings known during a press conference on where the focus should be in preventing future Parkland massacres.

    "We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health," Trump said.

    Rescue workers prepare to transport a victim on a stretcher near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School following a shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, U.S. February 14, 2018 in this still image taken from a video
    © REUTERS/ WSVN.com
    Valentine's Day Horror: What is Known About Florida School Shooting Spree
    Florida Governor Rick Scott echoed this line in a briefing, saying that he would start a conversation with state lawmakers next week on how to make schools safer.

    "Next week in Tallahassee [Florida] I’m going to sit down with state leaders, we’re going to have a real conversation about two things — how do we make sure when a parent is ready to send their child to school that, in Florida, that parent knows that child is going to be safe," Scott told reporters. "Number two, how do we ensure individuals with mental illness do not touch a gun."

    Representative Cummings, however, in addition to calling for gun control action in his Thursday statement, also took umbrage with the notion that mental illness was the real problem.

    "We must also recognize that scientific evidence is abundantly clear: mental illness is not a predictor of violence against others," Cummings said. "Gun violence and mental illness are distinct issues and they require distinct solutions."

    Related:

    Thousands Gather for Evening Vigil for Florida School Shooting (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Analyst Skeptical of US Gun Law Reform After Parkland Shooting
    #GunReformNow: Florida School Shooting Causes Twitter to Erupt in Debate
    US Needs to Do More to Enforce Gun Laws Following Florida Shooting - Sessions
    Putin Sends Telegram of Condolences to Trump Over Shooting at School in Florida
    Tags:
    massacre, shooting, violence, mental health, legislation, gun control, Nikolas Cruz, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok