Nikolas Cruz Confesses to Florida School Shooting, Hid Ammunition in Backpack

Nikolas Cruz confessed on Wednesday to being the shooter who killed 17 people at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a Thursday report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Per the report, Cruz confessed to officers that he "began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on the school grounds," according to AP. The report notes that Cruz told officers he'd "brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault."

Once students started to run away from the school, Cruz ditched his vest and the AR-15 rifle he'd used in the attack in order to blend in with the crowd, he told investigators. Cruz was apprehended by officers on a street near the school Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday it was revealed by officials investigating the shooting incident that Cruz was a member of the white supremacist group "Republic of Florida," which encourages militia training for its members. He had reportedly also been flagged to the FBI for disturbing, violent content he'd posted online.

On Wednesday, Cruz opened fire on students and teachers alike at the Broward County high school he'd attended before being expelled for disciplinary problems. The current death toll stands at 17, with 14 others injured. A full list of the victims has not yet been released by officials.