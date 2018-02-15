Register
22:54 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Wayne State University student Corbin Steele is suspended following altercation with student organizers

    US College Student Suspended After Pulling Knife on Campus Activists (VIDEO)

    © Screenshot/Detroit Metro Times
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    On Wednesday, the president of Detroit's Wayne State University announced that Corbin Steele, a student at the school, was suspended pending an investigation after officials were notified of his Tuesday run-in with campus activists.

    "Last night we became aware of an incident in which a Wayne State student and a number of individuals staffing a table in State Hall engaged in a dispute," M. Roy Wilson, the school's president, said in a statement. "The individual in question has since been detained and is suspended from the university pending a full investigation."

    A car dash cam captures a view of a meteor near Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, U.S., January 16, 2018 in this still image from video obtained from social media
    © REUTERS/ Youtube / Mike Austin
    Michigan Meteor Shakes Things Up with 2.0 Earthquake (VIDEOS)

    "While we encourage respectful dialogue and sometimes passionate debate about differing views and perspectives, there is no place for violence or threats of violence at Wayne State," Wilson added.

    The "threats of violence" that Wilson is referring to is the knife that Steele pulled on members of social rights group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN), who had just set up their station on campus and were beginning to pass out literature. (The group is not associated with the Sputnik Radio program of the same name.)

    Warning: Video contains harsh language.

    ​Video captured by Kate Stenvig, a BAMN member who is not enrolled at the school, shows Steele approaching the organizers and beginning to preach his beliefs on how immigration matters should be handled in the US.

    "I think we should deport and kill all illegals that don't belong in our country," Steele is heard saying moments after brandishing his knife. After one of the BAMN members asks, "So you're a Nazi?" he clarifies that he is "not a Nazi."

    The argument between the organizers and Steele quickly intensifies and ultimately ends when the activists tell him to go away.

    Detroit
    © AP Photo/ Carlos Osorio
    Buyer Beware: Man Finds Mummified Corpse in Detroit Garage

    But this was not the first time the college student had gotten in the faces of BAMN organizers. Speaking with The Detroit Free Press, Stenvig indicated that in the week prior he'd shouted US President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan and "kill all illegals" when passing by their table.

    However, Steele had not previously threatened violence to BAMN members.

    Though the investigation is still ongoing, Wayne State University Police Chief Anthony Holt told the outlet he is unsure whether or not Steele threatened the campus activists.

    "I don't know if he threatened them, but he violated campus policy on workplace violence," Holt said. "We don't allow any weapons or any type of violence between parties."

    In response to the altercation, Stenvig noted that BAMN will be holding a march on campus.

    Related:

    Look at Cute Michigan Ermine Fidgeting in Front of Cameras
    Octogenarian Michigan Democrat Conyers Outed as Latest Lothario, Faces Charges
    Michigan Senate Passes Bill Allowing People to Carry Firearms in Gun-Free Places
    USS Michigan Nuclear-Powered Submarine on the Way to South Korea
    Russian-Linked Facebook Ads Appeared to Specifically Target Michigan, Wisconsin
    Tags:
    Wayne State University, Detroit, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok