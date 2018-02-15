Register
22:48 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Gun laws

    US Needs to Do More to Enforce Gun Laws Following Florida Shooting - Sessions

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government should put more efforts into enforcing gun laws after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday.

    "It is certainly a tragic event and we're gonna work on it in many ways to do something about it," Sessions said. "It cannot be denied that something dangerous and unhealthy is happening in our country… We've got to confront the problem… I think we can and we must do better."

    READ MORE: Florida's Valentine's Massacre: Facts About Gun Control & Gun Violence in the US

    Sessions said he has instructed the Office of Legal Policy to work with Health and Human Services, Education, Homeland Security, and across the administration to examine the connections between mental health and criminality in order to identify ways to prevent future violent attacks.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Government members
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Putin Sends Telegram of Condolences to Trump Over Shooting at School in Florida
    The attorney general pointed out that in many cases, the perpetrators of shootings gave warning signals in advance.

    On Wednesday, at least 17 people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in an attack waged by a former student of the high school in southern Florida’s Broward County.

    Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement via Twitter that in addition to the US president calling for the nation's flags to be flown at half-staff, the Senate will hold a moment of silence on Thursday to pay respect to the victims of the deadly shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, 

    Florida School Shooting
    © AP Photo/ WPLG-TV via AP
    Russian Embassy in US Grieves With Americans Following Florida School Shooting
    Mass gun shootings have recently plagued the United States, and gun violence has become an increasing concern at US schools.

    Nearly 300 shootings have occurred at US schools since 2013, an average of about one per week, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, a US gun control advocacy group. Wednesday's attack in Florida was the 18th incident involving guns at a US school so far this year, and the eighth incident to result in injuries or deaths, according to a running tally provided on the group's website.

    READ MORE: Gun Violence Panic Hits Florida School 12Km Away From Tuesday's Massacre Scene

    Related:

    Gun Violence Panic Hits Florida School 12Km Away From Tuesday's Massacre Scene
    Florida's Valentine's Massacre: Facts About Gun Control & Gun Violence in the US
    Putin Sends Telegram of Condolences to Trump Over Shooting at School in Florida
    Valentine's Day Horror: What is Known About Florida School Shooting Spree
    Russian Embassy in US Grieves With Americans Following Florida School Shooting
    Death Toll Climbs in 'Catastrophic' South Florida School Shooting
    Tags:
    gun control, shooting, Jeff Sessions, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok