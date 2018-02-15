US Appeals Court Rules Trump's Immigration Order Violates Rights of Muslims

President Donald Trump’s executive order-based travel ban violates the US Constitution by discriminating against people on the basis of religion, Virginia's 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals said in a ruling on Thursday.

“For all these reasons, we affirm the preliminary injunction granted by the district court. In light of the Supreme Court’s order staying this injunction pending ‘disposition of the Government’s petition for a writ of certiorari, if such writ is sough,’ we stay our decision today pending the Supreme Court’s decision,” the ruling, reached by the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals, reads.

The ruling was the second by a federal appeals court to challenge the travel ban, announced by President Trump in September.

The US Supreme Court agreed to allow the restrictions to go into effect amid ongoing litigation, and is expected to hear arguments on their legality starting in April.

Presidential Proclamation 9645, signed by Trump in September, restricts entry into the US from eight countries, including Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia.

In December 2017, the San Francisco-based US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that President Trump's third immigration order exceeded the scope of his authority. According to that court, the president's interpretation of Article 8 of the Immigration and Nationality Act deviates from legislative history and prior executive practice, and he does not have the constitutional powers to adopt the order.

