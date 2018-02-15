Gun Violence Panic Hits Florida School 12Km Away From Tuesday's Massacre Scene

A gunshot reported in the North Broward Preparatory School in Southern Miami's city of Coconut Cree turned out to be a false alarm but caused chaos in the area in the wake of the Wednesday school shooting that claimed 17 lives.

At least one shot was heard on Thursday in the North Broward Preparatory School that is located 12 kilometers away from the site of the school shooting spree, iThe Miami Herals reported.

According to the report citing eyewitnesses, a fire alarm rang in the school ten minutes before the end of classes; the sound was followed by a gunshot. A gunman was detained later when trying to mix with the crowd of students.

The police arrived at the scene, cordoning off the building.

