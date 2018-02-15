Death Toll Climbs in 'Catastrophic' South Florida School Shooting

"This is catastrophic. There really are no words," county Sheriff Scott Israel said. The Parkland shooting resulted in the more deaths than the Columbine High School massacre, which led to 15 deaths in total, including the two perpetrators. Both students and adults died during the attack, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

"I'm saddened to say that 17 people lost their lives."- Sheriff Scott Israel #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

One dozen victims were killed inside the building, two were killed outside the building and one at a street near the school. Two of the victims died of their wounds at the hospital. Several people remain hospitalized, local medical authorities said.

The shooter, Nikolaus Cruz, is believed to have brandished at least one AR-15 assault rifle. Cruz, 19, attended the high school he attacked but was expelled.

“This is the 291st school shooting since the start of 2013 and the 18th in 2018. We all feel unsafe. What ACTION will you take to protect our children,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a grassroots organization seeking to address America’s culture of gun violence, said in a tweet to US President Donald Trump.

© AP Photo/ Wilfredo Lee WATCH: Graphic Footage Reportedly From Inside the Florida School Shooting

“Prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump said.

“Shame on any lawmaker or pro-National Rifle Association of America [NRA] pundit who offers ONLY thoughts and prayers today – without action, your hollow words make you complicit in the frequent, senseless, preventable slaughter of school-aged children,” Watts stated Wednesday.

Wednesday – Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday – quickly became a day in which satirical headlines from The Onion became disappointingly relevant once more. “‘No way to prevent this,’ says only nation where this happens regularly,” reads one of their headlines from May, 2014 — days after a college student in California went on a killing spree that left 7 dead.

The @FBI has established a tipline. Please call 1-800-Call-FBI with any tips about the #stonemanshooting. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

