Register
02:59 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dollars

    Fannie Mae Seeks Bailout After Posting $6.5 Billion in Quarterly Losses

    © Flickr/ 401K 2012
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), commonly known as Fannie Mae, on Wednesday reported losing more than $6 billion in the most recent quarter and will seek relief from the Treasury Department

    "Fannie Mae reported a fourth quarter 2017 net loss of $6.5 billion," the US-government sponsored home mortgage lender said in a financial report. "To eliminate the company’s net worth deficit, the company expects the [US] Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) will submit a request to Treasury on the company’s behalf for $3.7 billion."

    The company incurred an expense of nearly $9.9 billion because credits on its balance sheet lost significant value as a result of President Donald Trump’s corporate tax cuts, the report said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump points to a large Merry Christmas card on the stage as he arrives to deliver remarks on tax reform in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. November 29, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
    Raise a Glass: GOP Tax Cuts to Boost Output, Profitability of Small Distillers, Breweries
    In the report, Fannie Mae President Timothy Mayopoulos said despite the one-time accounting charge the results demonstrate fundamentals of the business are "strong" and the company expects to benefit from lower tax rates going forward.

    In 2008, the US Treasury Department was authorized to purchase up to $100 billion in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac stock amid the financial collapse. Then-US Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson said the move was necessary because the institutions were critical for the United States to turn the corner on the housing crisis.

    According to the US-based media reports, many US companies reported similarly large accounting charges because of the GOP's tax reform, which took effect January 1.

    Related:

    Russia cuts investment in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac bonds by 68%
    Russian state investment in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac under $30 bln
    U.S. govt. takes over mortgage giants Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
    GOP Tax Cuts to Boost Output, Profitability of Small Distillers, Breweries
    Trump's Huge Tax Cuts for 1%-ers; JFK Papers Reveal More Questions
    Tags:
    corporate tax rates, losses, reform, tax, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), US Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), Fannie Mae, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok