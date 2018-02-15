Register
02:15 GMT +315 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bullets

    Grim Tradition: US School Shootings Spur Calls for Gun Control, Little Change

    CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    School Shooting in Parkland, Florida Hospitalizes 14 (7)
    0 0 0

    The deadly school shooting in Florida on Wednesday is certain to lead to a chorus of calls for gun bans and a variety of gun purchasing restrictions, but if history is any indication, little will change in American gun legislation no matter the death toll, or the outrage.

    Some of the deadliest school shootings in the United States include mass fatality events at Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook Elementary School, Columbine High School and Umpqua Community College. On this grim list, the deadliest was the 2007 shooting in Blacksburg, Virginia, when student Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 people and injured 17 others after launching one attack at one of Virginia Tech's co-ed dormitory and another at an engineering building.

    Virginia Tech students run from Norris Hall as an ambulance crew arrives on the scene in Blacksburg, Va., Monday, April 16, 2007
    © AP Photo/ The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry
    Virginia Tech students run from Norris Hall as an ambulance crew arrives on the scene in Blacksburg, Va., Monday, April 16, 2007

    Cho, who was previously diagnosed with severe anxiety disorder, committed suicide after his attack.

    At Sandy Hook, five years after the shooting at Virginia Tech, 20-year-old Adam Lanza killed 26 people, the majority of them children between the ages of five and 10. He, too, killed himself after launching his attack.

    But it was the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School on April 20, 1999, that first shocked the nation and pushed gun control issues to center stage. After gunmen Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris killed 12 and injured 21 others with weapons purchased from private dealers at a gun show, then-US President Bill Clinton responded by demanding legislation that required stricter controls on top of the already established background checks for buyers.

    Students from Columbine High School are led away from the facility after two gunmen went on a shooting rampage Tuesday, April 20, 1999, in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo.
    © AP Photo/ David Zalubowski
    Students from Columbine High School are led away from the facility after two gunmen went on a shooting rampage Tuesday, April 20, 1999, in the southwest Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo.

    Though Clinton was able to shepherd an amendment to require background check on all buyers at gun shows through the Senate a month after the Columbine shooting, it later died in the House.

    Now, 19 years after Columbine, school shootings are still taking place and though new restrictions are proposed after almost every incident, they consistently fail to gain enough Congressional support to become law.

    In 2013, former US President Barack Obama proposed tighter gun laws and called for universal background checks for gun sales, an assault weapons ban and the limiting of ammunition magazines to a 10-round capacity. However, Obama didn't succeed.

    Officials are on the scene outside of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., where authorities say a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in a shooting that left 27 people dead, including 20 children, Friday, Dec. 14, 2012
    © AP Photo/ Julio Cortez
    Officials are on the scene outside of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., where authorities say a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in a shooting that left 27 people dead, including 20 children, Friday, Dec. 14, 2012

    Getting nowhere in Congress, parents and advocates alike have taken matters into their own hands as much as possible. In December 2017, Sandy Hook Promise, a gun violence prevention group, launched promotional ads to raise awareness to prevent "tomorrow's" school shooting.

    In this frame grab from video provided by WPLG-TV, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., evacuate the school following a shooting there on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ WPLG-TV
    Shooter in Custody; Sheriff Confirms 'More Than Multiple' Dead at School Shooting in Florida (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    In their own effort, the United States Army and the Department of Homeland Security developed a joint program with the aim of showing how teachers and school administrators should respond in the event of a school shooting.

    "The idea behind the whole program is to help teachers and school administrators understand what to do and what actions they could possibly take before law enforcement even arrives on the scene," John Verrico, chief of media relations for the US Department of Homeland Security, told Sputnik in January. "Quite often in these kinds of incidents, by the time the police get there, the majority of the situation is virtually over."

    Florida School Shooting
    © AP Photo/ AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
    'He Wasn't Allowed on Campus': Unverified Reports Name Florida School Shooter, Call Him Known Threat

    "It's really important for teachers and school personnel to understand the procedures that they might have available to them, the precautions that they could take, and what they should practice doing, in order to understand how to keep everybody safe," he added.

    With yet another school shooting taking place in the US, this time at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, politicians will likely take up the fight, on both sides, once more.

    The last major gun law passed in the US was in 2005 — to protect gun manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when shooters committed crimes with their products.

    Topic:
    School Shooting in Parkland, Florida Hospitalizes 14 (7)

    Related:

    WATCH: Graphic Footage Reportedly From Inside the Florida School Shooting
    Trump Offers Condolences After Mass Florida School Shooting
    Tags:
    gun laws, school shootings, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok