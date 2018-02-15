US Court Sentences Alleged Russian Hacker to 12 Years in Jail

CAMDEN (Sputnik) – A federal court in New Jersey sentenced a Russian national, Vladimir Drinkman, to 12 years in jail on cybercrime charges, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

Drinkman was accused of an alleged leading role in a worldwide hacking and data breach scheme that resulted in more than $300 million in losses to people and businesses in the United States. However, the defense for Russian national has not decided whether they will appeal the court sentence, Drinkman’s Attorney Michael Riley told reporters.

"At this point we are unsure," Riley said on Wednesday. "He’s got 14 days. So, we have some time to review with him."

Earlier on in the day, US Judge Jerome Simandle said in court that he was prepared to accept $312 million in damages as form of compensation for victims in alleged Russian hacker's case.

"I am prepared to [accept damages to the extent of] $311,700,000 to six of the victims," Simandle said. US Judge also added that the move would be taken into account during sentencing.

Drinkman wore a green prison jumpsuit. He was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs on a waist chain, carrying a large folder. Drinkman's wife was present in the room.After initial statements, Simandle continued the hearing behind closed doors, citing the need for confidentiality due to the "very sensitive sentencing material."

In 2015, Drinkman, 34 years old at the time, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit unauthorized access of protected computers and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The sentencing of another Russian suspect in the case, Dmitriy Smilianets, is expected to take place in the same court later on Wednesday.

According to US prosecutors, Drinkman will be deported to Russia after serving his sentence.