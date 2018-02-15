Unverified Reports Name Florida School Shooter, Call Him Known Threat

The Miami Herald confirmed that the shooter was an ex-student who was previously prevented from walking onto school grounds with a backpack on. Unconfirmed reports claim that local Florida police radio chatter identified the shooter as Nicholas Cruz, a former student.

Other reports are contradictory: some have described him as a redhead, others as a brunette, some as a 19-year-old and others as 20.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has sent at least 14 victims to the hospital, of which at least one has confirmed to be fatal. The shooter is believed to be in police custody.

I find it so troubling that Facebook & Instagram delete the accounts of murderers.



We have a right to see their accounts and posts.#Parkland #Florida pic.twitter.com/smEfMdRa1c — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 14, 2018

#BREAKING: According to the Miami Herald, the suspect in the Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, FL is former student Nicholas Cruz. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 14, 2018

