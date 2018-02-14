Trump Offers Condolences After Mass Florida School Shooting

According to local reports, as many as 50 people have been injured in the attack, and at least one person is dead.
One suspect, described as a student who was in class today, has reportedly been detained.
A local fire chief told the Miami Herald that at least one person has been killed. "Many people have been killed," US Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, told local media, and a school superintendent later also said there had been "numerous fatalities,' although it is not yet clear how many people have been killed in the shooting.
Broward County has classified the shooting as a "Level 3" casualty incident, which means that at least 20 people were wounded.
Local police departments have told reporters a person of interest is in custody, but it is not clear whether there was more than one assailants. The school was on lockdown for at least an hour while police officers and SWAT teams flooded in.
In the first 45 days of 2018, the US has experienced 18 school shootings. The tragedies have occurred so frequently that activists say the incidents have numbed Americans to the regularity of gun violence.
Since 2013, almost 300 school shootings have occurred since 2013.
"This doesn't happen in peer nations. It is morally reprehensible that we continue to allow it in ours," said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America.
Trump sent "prayers and condolences" to families affected by the "terrible" shooting in a tweet. Many people have voiced that thoughts and prayers have accomplished little in reducing the number and severity of school shootings.
