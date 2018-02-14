Trump Offers Condolences After Mass Florida School Shooting

US President Donald Trump tweeted condolences in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida Wednesday afternoon.

According to local reports, as many as 50 people have been injured in the attack, and at least one person is dead.

One suspect, described as a student who was in class today, has reportedly been detained.

A local fire chief told the Miami Herald that at least one person has been killed. "Many people have been killed," US Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, told local media, and a school superintendent later also said there had been "numerous fatalities,' although it is not yet clear how many people have been killed in the shooting.

Broward County has classified the shooting as a "Level 3" casualty incident, which means that at least 20 people were wounded.