Register
21:33 GMT +314 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man enters the US Treasury Department building on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    New US Sanctions Against Russia Are Coming, 'Expect Them' Soon - US Treasury Sec

    © AFP 2018/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    US
    Get short URL
    9017

    The statement follows January release of the US so-called "Kremlin report" that listed the names of 114 Russian politicians, including members of Russian presidential administration and government, as well as 96 businessmen.

    The United States Secretary of the Treasury revealed that sanctions against the people mentioned in the so-called 'Kremlin list' would be soon introduced.

    "We are actively working on those sanctions. And you should expect them in… [the] near future," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the US Senate Finance Committee.

    Embassy of Russia in Washington DC
    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Asiir / Embassy of Russia in Washington DC
    Russian Diplomatic Mission Hopes to Improve Bilateral Dialogue With US - Envoy
    Previously responding to the "Kremlin report" release, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the sanctions as a deadlock solution, which is likely to lead to losses for those who introduced them.

    Putin expressed hope the West would soon "get bored with the sanctions policy" and Russia-US relations would normalize.

    "The policy of artificially imposed restrictions in international business relations is a dead-end road that leads everyone, including the initiators of such a policy, to missed profits and direct losses," Russian President stated.

    READ MORE: Putin Hopes West Gets Tired of Sanctions Path, Ties With Russia Become Normal

    In January, the US published the so-called "Kremlin report," which listed names of 114 Russian politicians, including the Russian presidential administration and members of the government, as well as 96 businessmen.

    Inclusion on the list implies that restrictive measures against named officials can be introduced in the future.

    Commenting on the release of the report, Vladimir Putin called it an "unfriendly step" by the US administration, which harms Moscow-Washington relations.

    In the wake of the publication, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) warned that the US Treasury's "Kremlin Report" can affect the interests of European investors and European companies doing business in Russia.

    The "Kremlin Report" was drafted in accordance with the law called Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanction Act and signed by the US President Donald Trump in August 2017.

    On July 28 the Russian Foreign Ministry suspended the use of all US Embassy warehouses and its compound in Moscow amid the new US anti-Russia sanctions bill and follows a series of restrictive measures which have been imposed by Washington since 2014. It is similar to Washington's decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats and suspend the use of diplomatic assets by Moscow in late 2016.

    The relationship between Russia and the US worsened amid the internal conflict in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Although Moscow denied all the allegations of meddling in Ukrainian internal affairs, a number of Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia, with the Kremlin then introducing response measures and launching the policy to replace foreign imports with domestic products.

    Related:

    Kremlin Not Ruling Out Presence of Russian Citizens Apart From Military in Syria
    Putin Thanked Trump for Help Offer to Investigate An-148 Crash - Kremlin
    Russian Contingent in Syria Has Potential to Deter Terrorism - Kremlin
    Tags:
    kremlin, report, US Treasury, Kremlin, Steven Mnuchin, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    'Original Russia': Unique Landscapes Captured on Camera
    Bibi in Trouble
    Bibi in Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok