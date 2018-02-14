Shooting Near NSA Headquarters in Maryland: Three Wounded, Suspect in Custody

A shooting outside the US National Security Agency headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland wounded three people. The shooting reportedly took place after a car rammed a barrier around NSA building.

According to ABC News, at least three people were shot and wounded, and one person is now in custody. The investigation into the attack is currently underway.

Responding to the attack, the FBI Baltimore office stated that FBI was sending personnel to respond the shooting incident.

"The FBI is aware of the incident at Fort Meade and we are sending personnel to respond at this time," FBI Baltimore said in a Twitter message.

The local Anne Arundel County police forces shared an information about a possible shooting around 7:30 a.m local time.

LATEST: Shooting outside NSA headquarters.This is the SUV that was stopped at the entrance at Fort Meade, Maryland. You can see bullet holes in the windshield. I'll have an update on this next on KOLD. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/SwBwSLXeEB — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) February 14, 2018​

#Breaking: Incident reported at Ft. Meade / NSA in Maryland. Local media reporting a shooting with injuries. Aerials show black SUV that appears to have rammed a barrier. #KOMOnews pic.twitter.com/1FXax3XCmg — Cayle Thompson, KOMO (@CayleThompson) February 14, 2018

An NSA spokesman, as quoted by NBC TV, the incident is under control.

BREAKNG!!! Following reports from AA Co Fire that three people have been shot near the NSA campus on MD 32. Unclear exactly where this happened. All 3 victims are alive. Ramps from the B/W Pkwy to MD 32 EASTBOUND are CLOSED. MD 32 may be CLOSED near the NSA. @wbalradio — Jim Russ WBAL 1090 (@JimWBALTraffic) February 14, 2018

​The White House reacted to the attack, saying that US President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident.

"The President has been briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available," Walters said in an email.