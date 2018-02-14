Manhattan Bomber Sentenced to Life in Prison

"Ahmad Khan Rahimi, aka, Ahmad Rahami, 30, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was sentenced to life in prison for his execution and attempted execution of bombings in New York City on Sept. 17, 2016," the statement said.
Rahimi was also ordered to pay $562,803 in restitution to the victims of his crimes, the statement added.
A second similar bomb, which was found a few blocks away on 27th Street, failed to detonate. Earlier the same day, a pipe bomb exploded near the start of a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey.
Prosecutors said Rahimi has shown no remorse for his crimes and has instead sought to radicalize other inmates.
At Tuesday's sentencing, Rahimi reportedly said that he "harbors no hate for anyone" but complained that he was being discriminated against for being a Muslim.
