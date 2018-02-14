Register
03:31 GMT +314 February 2018
    Police in Urbandale, Iowa set a blockade after two police officers were shot and killed in separate attacks described as ambush-style in Des Moines, Iowa, US November 2, 2016

    Dems Claim Trump Bid to Slash Police Funding Endangers US Citizens

    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s proposal to cut aid for the hiring of police officers by almost 40 percent will make Americans less safe, House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "Trump’s budget is weak on crime," Nadler said. "Reducing resources for vital programs… will not reduce crime, and will actually make our citizens less safe."

    Nadler’s statement accompanied a House Judiciary Committee Democratic staff analysis of Trump’s 2019 budget proposal. The analysis revealed that Trump wants to eliminate the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office as a separate entity while cutting support for hiring law enforcement personnel.

    "At a time when local law enforcement budgets are stretched, the President proposes to slash assistance for the hiring of police officers by nearly 40% to $99 million and to eliminate the currently separate COPS Office — a critical advocate for community policing and providing assistance to those on the front lines of protecting our communities," the release said.

    Police in Maryland. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ JEWEL SAMAD
    Baltimore Police Officers Convicted in Large-Scale Corruption
    On Monday, Co-Chair of the Congressional Law Enforcement Caucus, US Representative Bill Pascrell, said he would fight "tooth and nail" to ensure Trump’s proposed cuts to law enforcement never come to fruition.

    The White Housed submitted its $4.4 trillion fiscal year 2019 budget proposal to US Congress on Monday, which called for $688 billion in annual military funding, a 13 percent increase over prior year. Critics assailed the proposal for requesting to substantially boost defense spending while cutting more than $1 trillion in funding for social programs, including healthcare and retirement assistance for senior citizens.

