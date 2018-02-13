Register
22:49 GMT +313 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama pauses during his last press conference at the White House in Washington, US, January 18, 2017.

    White Powdery Substance Found at Former President Obama's Washington DC Office

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    510

    Authorities arrived at former US President Barack Obama's DC office Tuesday to investigate a white powdery substance that was found on the grounds.

    According to reports, officials donning hazmats suits were spotted outside of Obama's downtown Washington, DC, office on 24th Street NW. The incident was reported at roughly 12:30 p.m.

    Former President Barack Obama speaks during a canvasing event for New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
    © REUTERS/ Julio Cortez
    Barack Obama to Serve His Country Again – Find Out Where

    It is unclear at the moment whether or not Obama was inside the building. The office has been leased by the 56-year-old since he left office in January 2017, the New York Post reported.

    The report comes just one day after Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump, Jr., opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained a letter and a mysterious white powder.

    Per the New York Daily News, the powder was determined to likely be cornstarch. She was later taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell as a precaution.

    Related:

    Barack is Back! Obama to Campaign for Democrat in Virginia Gubernatorial Race
    Happy Birthday Mr. President: 'Barack Obama Day' Now an Illinois Holiday
    US Defense Secretary's 'Shock': What Happened to the Army Under Barack Obama
    Pro-Trump Malik Obama Trolls Half-Brother Barack With Fake Birth Certificate
    Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Record-Setting Book Deals
    Tags:
    white powder, powder, Barack Obama, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Maslenitsa celebration decorations by the monument to Yury Dolgoruky at Tverskaya Street in Moscow
    Slavic Pancake Festival: Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    Back to the Drawing Board?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok