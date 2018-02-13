White Powdery Substance Found at Former President Obama's Washington DC Office

Authorities arrived at former US President Barack Obama's DC office Tuesday to investigate a white powdery substance that was found on the grounds.

According to reports, officials donning hazmats suits were spotted outside of Obama's downtown Washington, DC, office on 24th Street NW. The incident was reported at roughly 12:30 p.m.

© REUTERS/ Julio Cortez Barack Obama to Serve His Country Again – Find Out Where

It is unclear at the moment whether or not Obama was inside the building. The office has been leased by the 56-year-old since he left office in January 2017, the New York Post reported.

The report comes just one day after Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump, Jr., opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained a letter and a mysterious white powder.

Per the New York Daily News, the powder was determined to likely be cornstarch. She was later taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell as a precaution.