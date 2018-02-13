Deputy Mayor Resigns After Comparing Migrants to Raccoons, Trump to Exterminator

Rick Blood, deputy mayor of Mendham Township in New Jersey, apologized for his scandalous post on Facebook, claiming that he did not write the text but copied it from someone else, whom he declined to identify.

Blood has resigned after coming under fire for comparing undocumented immigrants to “rabid, messy, mean raccoons” in a basement and President Donald Trump to an exterminator who wants to “get rid of” the raccoons, probably referring to his harsh stance on illegal immigration. His rant has already been removed from Facebook, however, some social media users managed to take screenshots and expose them on other networks.

"There is one guy and he guarantees you to get rid of them, so you hire him," the original post states of the raccoons. "You don't care if the guy smells, you don't care if the guy swears, you don't care if he's an alcoholic, you don't care how many times he's been married, you don't care if he voted for Obama and you don't care if he has a Plumbers crack. You just want those raccoons gone!"

Blood added that he was not going to leave his position, but after dozens of people spoke out against him at the committee’s meeting on February 11, he decided to submit his resignation.