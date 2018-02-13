BuzzFeed Hires Ex-FBI Agent to Verify Trump's Dossier - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BuzzFeed media outlet hired the FTI Consulting, a team led by a former FBI official to verify the dossier on US President Donald Trump's alleged ties with the Kremlin, Foreign Policy online magazine reported, citing sources.

The BuzzFeed asked the FTI Consulting, a business advisory company, to find verification of the Trump's dossier. Anthony Ferrante, a former FBI agent, who currently works with the FTI, has been traveling across the world over the last six months to find documents and hold meetings within the mission, according to the Foreign Policy online magazine.

The media outlet initially used the FTI within the case with Russian tech expert Aleksej Gubarev, who questioned his name included in the Trump's dossier. However, the case has since extended, the magazine reported.

Ferrante, the FTI Consulting, and the FBI refused to comment on the issues, according to the magazine.

In January 2017, the BuzzFeed news outlet issued 35 pages of a dossier claiming that the Russian government had both collected compromising information about the former Republican candidate and was engaged in assisting Trump in his presidential bid. According to media reports, Glenn Simpson, co-founder of the Fusion GPS company, hired former UK spy Christopher Steele to compile the dossier, funded by Hillary Clinton campaign.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of interference in the 2016 presidential election and is investigating Trump's team members' alleged links to the Kremlin. Top Russian officials have refuted such allegations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called all such claims groundless. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accentuated that the accusations of Russia meddling in the elections of foreign states were unattested.