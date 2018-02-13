US Dem. Senators Calls on Trump to Impose New Anti-Russia Sanctions - Reports

The resolution was drafted by senators Ben Cardin of Maryland, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Robert Menendez of New Jersey.
The senators, who were reportedly deeply dissatisfied with Trump's administration's recent decision to delay the introduction of new restrictions against Russia, stressed that the July bill provided for the mandatory imposition of new sanctions.
"The lack of seriousness shown by the administration in the face of a clear national security threat and even clearer congressional intent is alarming and cannot continue," Cardin was quoted as saying by the news outlet.
The official was referring to the January announcement made by Trump's administration, saying that new anti-Russia restrictions, provided for by the sanctions bill that was passed in summer, were not necessary as the legislation served as a deterrent.
