05:02 GMT +313 February 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017

    Trump Discusses Israel-Palestine Peace Deal in Phone Call with Putin

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    US
    110

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation that now is the time to work toward an enduring Israeli-Palestine peace settlement, the White House said in a press release.

    "President Putin noted that he would meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas later today, and President Trump said that now is the time to work toward an enduring peace agreement," the release said on Monday. Trump also reiterated the need for taking further steps to ensure the denuclearization of North Korea, the release added.

    Palestinian children look at vandalised graffiti depicting US President Donald Trump and slogans against US Vice President Mike Pence painted on Israel's controversial separation barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during clashes with Palestinian protestors near an Israeli checkpoint on December 7, 2017
    © AFP 2018/ THOMAS COEX
    US Mediator Role in Palestine-Israel Row Likely to Fade Away - Activist
    However, Palestine does not want the United States to be the sole mediator in the Middle East negotiations, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said earlier on in the day.

    "In this current atmosphere created by the actions of the United States, we declare that starting from now, we refuse to cooperate in any way with the Americans as mediators, as we oppose their actions," Abbas said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

    Abbas stressed that if an international event (on Israeli-Palestinian conflict settlement) takes place, Palestine asks that its result be the creation of such a mechanism, in which the United States will not be the only mediator, but part of a group of mediators.

    Trump Offers Condolences to Putin for Deadly Plane Crash

    Meanhwhile, US President Donald Trump extended his condolences over the a recent deadly crash of a Russian regional passenger plane near Moscow in phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the Kremlin's press service said.

    "During a telephone conversation, the American president expressed his condolences to Putin in connection with the catastrophe that occurred the day before," the press service said in a statement.

    Police officers in the Ramensky District of the Moscow Region, where the An-148 passenger plane of the Saratov Airlines Flight 703 traveling from Moscow to Orsk crashed on February 11, 2018
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Top 5 Versions of An-148 Crash in Moscow Region
    US President Donald Trump said in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States was ready to provide all necessary assistance in the investigation of the Saratov Airlines airplane crash over the weekend, the White House said in a press release.

    "President Trump said that the United States was standing by to assist Russian authorities in their investigation," the release said on Monday.

    The Saratov Airlines An-148 plane flying from Moscow to Orsk crashed on Sunday a few minutes after taking off from the Domodedovo airport outside the Russian capital. All 65 passengers and six crew members on board died in the crash.

